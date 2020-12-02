Billey M. Miller
Billey M. Miller, age 80 entered into rest on Sunday, November 29, 2020.
Billey was born in DeFuniak Springs, Florida to the late Olen Warren Miller and Ruth Ellen Doswell Miller. Growing up in Dothan, Alabama, he was a 1958 graduate of Slocomb High School. He proudly served in the United States Air Force then went on to work for the Federal Aviation Administration where he retired as an electronics technician. His love of tinkering and electronics carried over into his love for cars (including his pride and joy, a 1969 Volkswagen Bug) and into the Media Ministry at First Baptist Church of Augusta- most recently serving as a television assistant. At FBC Augusta, he was also an usher, a member of the George Balentine Sunday School Class, a deacon, and was past chairman of the deacon board. He also enjoyed researching genealogy and sharing his discoveries with family members. A true Christian, Billey was a selfless and caring man who cared for his wife during the last ten years of her declining health. Lillian and Billey Miller were married at the Mikado Baptist Church in Macon, GA on November 23, 1961 while he was working at Robins Air Force Base.
In addition to his parents, Billey was preceded in death by his beloved and devoted wife of 58 years, Lillian C. Miller who passed away less than two months ago. He is also preceded in death by his son, Timothy W. Miller; sister, Bettie Ruth Glover; nephew, Shane Glover; and beloved aunt, Beatrice "Bea" Carter.
Billey is survived by his daughter, Sharon M. Poland (Donald); three grandchildren, Erin E. Becco, Virginia E. Miller, and Maggie P. Miller; brother, Doyle Miller (Ann); and niece and nephews, Wanda Rehberg (Richard), John Glover (Laurie), and Lamar Glover.
A graveside service will take place at 11:00 A.M. Friday. December 4, 2020 at Bellevue Memorial Gardens. Dr. Rodger Murchison will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Augusta Media Ministry, 3500 Walton Way Ext., Augusta, GA 30909.
