Aaron LongAaron Long, of Waycross Georgia, formerly of Newton, Alabama passed away after a short illness on December 28, 2021, in Covington, Georgia. He was 75. Aaron was born September 11, 1946, in Newton, Alabama, to the late James C. and Nancy Long.He is survived by son Darren (Jaquana) Long; grandchildren; Anthony (Vandy) Long, Jasmine (Erick) Leonard, Darrenisha Long, Antonio McDowell, Apearl Long, Darren Long, Jr., and Braydin Long, great-grandchildren; Landon, Carson, and Bentley Leonard, Anthony Long, III and Antonio McDowell, Jr., brothers; James (Jacquelyn) Long, J.B. (Catherine) Long, Jerald (Darlene) Long, sisters; Magdalene Long and Maxine (Frank) Baxter, sister-in- law; Ruby Lee Jackson, brother-in- law; Reverend Donald Mizell, Sr., and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. He is preceded in death by his wife Pearlie B. Long; son Anthony Long, parents; James C. and Nancy Long, brothers; Leonard, Leon, Terry, and Sherman Long.Walk Through Visitation will be held Friday, January 7, 2022, 5 to 7 P.M. at Unity Funeral Home Chapel, 1215 Leona Street, Dothan, AL 36303.Graveside service will be Saturday, January 8, 2022, 11 a.m., at Gates of Heaven Cemetery, 2106 Starling Road, Dothan, Alabama with Reverend Donald Mizell, Sr., officiating. The family will be meeting at Unity Funeral Home Chapel 1215 Leona St. Dothan AL 36303 on Saturday January 8, 2022, 10:15 A.M.