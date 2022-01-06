Menu
Aaron Long
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Unity Funeral Home
1215 Leona St
Dothan, AL
Aaron Long

Aaron Long, of Waycross Georgia, formerly of Newton, Alabama passed away after a short illness on December 28, 2021, in Covington, Georgia. He was 75. Aaron was born September 11, 1946, in Newton, Alabama, to the late James C. and Nancy Long.

He is survived by son Darren (Jaquana) Long; grandchildren; Anthony (Vandy) Long, Jasmine (Erick) Leonard, Darrenisha Long, Antonio McDowell, Apearl Long, Darren Long, Jr., and Braydin Long, great-grandchildren; Landon, Carson, and Bentley Leonard, Anthony Long, III and Antonio McDowell, Jr., brothers; James (Jacquelyn) Long, J.B. (Catherine) Long, Jerald (Darlene) Long, sisters; Magdalene Long and Maxine (Frank) Baxter, sister-in- law; Ruby Lee Jackson, brother-in- law; Reverend Donald Mizell, Sr., and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. He is preceded in death by his wife Pearlie B. Long; son Anthony Long, parents; James C. and Nancy Long, brothers; Leonard, Leon, Terry, and Sherman Long.

Walk Through Visitation will be held Friday, January 7, 2022, 5 to 7 P.M. at Unity Funeral Home Chapel, 1215 Leona Street, Dothan, AL 36303.

Graveside service will be Saturday, January 8, 2022, 11 a.m., at Gates of Heaven Cemetery, 2106 Starling Road, Dothan, Alabama with Reverend Donald Mizell, Sr., officiating. The family will be meeting at Unity Funeral Home Chapel 1215 Leona St. Dothan AL 36303 on Saturday January 8, 2022, 10:15 A.M.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Unity Funeral Home
1215 Leona St, Dothan, AL
Jan
8
Visitation
10:15a.m.
Unity Funeral Home
1215 Leona St, Dothan, AL
Jan
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Gates of Heaven Cemetery
2106 Starling Road, Dothan, AL
Unity Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers and condolences to Aaron´s family you couldn´t ask for a better man to work with always went about his job with no complaints, I am glad to be able to calm him friend .
Mike Harper
January 8, 2022
Condolences to the family. Aaron was a railroad mentor to me. He never got excited. Always faced whatever they gave him. Always came out on top. He was a good man.
Craig Bowers
Work
January 7, 2022
Asking God to give comfort to the family. Arron was a great friend and coworker who will be missed. Blessings!
James Clark
January 6, 2022
