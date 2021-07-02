To the Family of my Line-Brother Aaron, Shelia and I send our deepest sympathy to you all, and may God continue to cover you with His powerful peace, love and understanding to saturate your heart, mind and soul during this time of Aaron's Home-going Celebration and lifetime memories that will never leave you nor us. John 14 King James Version Jesus said: 14 Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. 2 In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. 3 And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. 4 And whither I go ye know, and the way ye know. 5 Thomas saith unto him, Lord, we know not whither thou goest; and how can we know the way? 6 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. Blessings to the Family! Much Love!!!

Michael & Shelia Williams School June 30, 2021