Aaron Thomas III
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
814 Headland Avenue
Dothan, AL
Aaron Thomas

Mr. Aaron Thomas, III, age 60, of Dothan, Alabama passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Drive through visitation will be Friday, July 2, 2021 from 4-6 PM at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 2 PM at St. Mary Baptist Church in Gordon, Alabama. Burial will immediately follow the service at the church's cemetery; under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because WE Care".


Published by Dothan Eagle on Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
814 Headland Avenue, Dothan, AL
Jul
3
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
St. Mary Baptist Church
Gordon, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Barbara Miller Hudgens. RIP praying for the family.
School
July 4, 2021
Lovie Langston
July 2, 2021
Lovie Langston
July 2, 2021
Henrietta and I would like to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Aaron. God has called another Angel home to walk around heaven. Aaron has been a great friend of our family for many years and we will miss him dearly.
Lovie Langston
July 2, 2021
My condolences to the the Thomas family . We went to college together. Aaron was a good friend.
West Hickman jr
July 2, 2021
Aaron was such a special person. He brightened the lives of all he met. I'm so glad we had reconnected in the past months. I know the family has been waiting for him and greeted Aaron with open arms. Aaron will be sorely missed ..... fly high my friend; until we meet again! Love you always .....
Lynn Summersett Robinson
Friend
July 2, 2021
Rest well my Brother. Prayers to the family. May your memories of Aaron carry you through this difficult time
Bro Jeff Dunner&Dr.Bess Dunner
July 1, 2021
On behalf of the entire Quinnitte we send our love and prayers to the family of Quinnitte Aaron Thomas
Dr. Bess Dunner , Trustee Paul Quinn College
July 1, 2021
My thoughts and prayers to the Aaron Thomas III Family. Aaron was my Paul Quinn College (Waco, Texas) classmate, home boy from Dothan, Alabama and Alpha brother. He was always a gentleman, and later a soldier in the U.S. Army. Aaron now you have received your heavenly reward and will serve in God's army. You have fought a good fight, kept the faith and finished your earthly race. Take your rest until we meet again. I love you and you will certainly be missed.
Geraldine Booker Coleman
School
June 30, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the Thomas family, Aaron was my frat brother and apart of the Paul Quinn College alumni family and may he Rest in heavenly Peace #PQCFOREVER
Monita "MoT" Flemming
School
June 30, 2021
To the Kathy and Thomas family. Condolences will keep you all in prayer. New Orleans Louisiana
Sherry Hill
Family
June 30, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the Thomas family, Aaron was apart of the Paul Quinn College alumni family and may he Rest in Peace
Gaylon Davenport
June 30, 2021
To the Family of my Line-Brother Aaron, Shelia and I send our deepest sympathy to you all, and may God continue to cover you with His powerful peace, love and understanding to saturate your heart, mind and soul during this time of Aaron's Home-going Celebration and lifetime memories that will never leave you nor us. John 14 King James Version Jesus said: 14 Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. 2 In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. 3 And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. 4 And whither I go ye know, and the way ye know. 5 Thomas saith unto him, Lord, we know not whither thou goest; and how can we know the way? 6 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. Blessings to the Family! Much Love!!!
Michael & Shelia Williams
School
June 30, 2021
Please accept my deepest and heartfelt sympathy. I'm so sorry for your loss. may the God who binds up the broken-hearted comforts all who mourn and sustain your family during this challenging time. ( Isaiah 61:1,2)
sara
June 30, 2021
