Aaron Thomas
Mr. Aaron Thomas, III, age 60, of Dothan, Alabama passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Drive through visitation will be Friday, July 2, 2021 from 4-6 PM at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 2 PM at St. Mary Baptist Church in Gordon, Alabama. Burial will immediately follow the service at the church's cemetery; under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because WE Care".
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jul. 2, 2021.