Addie Pearl CorbittMrs. Addie Pearl Corbitt, age 77, of Dothan, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020.Born May 16, 1943 in Houston County to the late George Tolbert Johnson and Pearl Walter Brown Johnson, Mrs. Corbitt was a life long member of New Providence Baptist Church. She retired from Southeast Alabama Gas District. She loved her church family and friends and loved caring for others with a direct line to the Lord.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, S. A. "Red" Corbitt and her son, Paul Williams.She is survived by her daughter, Paula Brabham (John); her son, Daniel Williams (Connie); her grandchildren, Jessica Jones (Justin), Brianna Etress (Josh), Madison Williams (Blakely), Anslee Harvill (Austin), Sarah Williams, Cassidy Potter, and Dallas Potter; seven great-grandchildren; her sister, Marie Sawyers; her uncle, Curtis Johnson; a special friend, Debra Whatley; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Private graveside services will be held Friday, December 18, 2020 at New Providence Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Rick Glenn and Joe Mack Sawyer officiating.A public visitation will be held from 5 PM until 7 PM, Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home. The family requests that anyone attending the visitation please wear a mask.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to New Providence Baptist Church.