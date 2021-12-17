Albert Lester Lewis
Albert Lester Lewis, a resident of Kinsey, died Wednesday afternoon, December 15, 2021, in the Enterprise Health & Rehabilitation Center. He was 94.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, December 19, 2021, in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with Pastor LaDon Brackin officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory, between Headland & Dothan. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. Sunday at the mortuary.
Mr. Lewis was born and reared in Columbus, Georgia, son of the late Jack Claude Lewis and Susie Robinson Lewis. He was a Navy veteran of World War II. Mr. Lewis lived in Orlando, Florida and Dothan before moving to Kinsey in 1969. He was of the Assembly of God faith. Mr. Lewis was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Paulk Lewis.
Surviving relatives include a daughter, Donna Lewis Brackin (Wilson), Dothan; a son, Isaac Nelson Lewis (Deborah), Slocomb; a sister, Jeanette Thomas and a brother, Bud Lewis (Marie), all of Columbus, GA; six grandchildren, Isaac Lewis, Jr., Scott Lewis, Amy Mixon, Josh Fuller, Aaron Brackin and Melissa Brackin; eight great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 17, 2021.