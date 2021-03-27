To the family I send my deepest condolences... Alecia and I have been friends for over 25 years.. We shared more than just a friendship we were sisters!! Thelma and Louise!! Alecia I LOVE YOU AND WILL LOVE YOU ALWAYS!! Even though you're no longer here with us in the physical your name will live on!!! And I will carry you within me forever!! I MISS YOU tremendously!!! Watch over US my Dawg and keep us safe!! God has your girls covered!!!! Rest Easy Gal!!!

LaToshia Johnson March 28, 2021