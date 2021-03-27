Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alecia Massengill-Hicks
1983 - 2021
BORN
1983
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
814 Headland Avenue
Dothan, AL
Alecia Massengill-Hicks

Mrs. Alecia Racquel Massengill-Hicks, age 37, of Crofton, Maryland, formerly of Dothan, AL, passed away on March 18, 2021. Funeral service will be announced at a later date.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Sending prayers for comfort and peace. Our thoughts and love are with you and all your family
Rickey and Ruth Thomas
April 1, 2021
Love and Prayers Donna Taylor
March 31, 2021
To the family I send my deepest condolences... Alecia and I have been friends for over 25 years.. We shared more than just a friendship we were sisters!! Thelma and Louise!! Alecia I LOVE YOU AND WILL LOVE YOU ALWAYS!! Even though you're no longer here with us in the physical your name will live on!!! And I will carry you within me forever!! I MISS YOU tremendously!!! Watch over US my Dawg and keep us safe!! God has your girls covered!!!! Rest Easy Gal!!!
LaToshia Johnson
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results