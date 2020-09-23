Aleta Faye Weaver
Aleta Faye Weaver, a resident of Dothan, Alabama passed away peacefully September 21,2020 at Nolan Hospital. She was 79.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 5PM Thursday, September 24, 2020 in Clearman Chapel at Southern Heritage Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her honor to the American Diabetes Association
, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or Disabled American Veterans
, 301 W. Laffayette, Street, Dothan, Alabama 36301.
Born August 26, 1941 in Middleton, Ohio to the late Dennie Earl and Bernice Marie Bell Sargent, she spent most her life in Middleton, living in Dayton and Middleton area before she moved to Dothan with her loving husband of 29 years, Orville Weaver. She was a graduate of Lemon Monroe High School. She enjoyed making ceramics, painting, shopping online (sell your QVC stock now), traveling, and seeing family photos on social media when she was not able to visit. The children will miss all her kitchen gadget visits with them.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a son, James Earnhart; stepfather, Henry Campbell; a brother, Rodney Begley.
Survivors include her husband of 29 years; two sons, John Earnhart (Brenda) and Mike Wilkins (Ninette); one daughter, Faith McCoy; one brother, Andy Sargent; two sisters, Dorothy Stewart and Patricia Limerick; a stepmother, Buelah Sargent; three grandsons Dalton Earnhart, Eric McCoy, and Clay Wilkins; five granddaughters, Amanda and Stormy Earnhart, Krysten Jones Rachael Hickey, and Andrea Jackson; many great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.www.southernheritagefh.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 23, 2020.