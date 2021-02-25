Menu
Alice J. McCollough
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Southern Heritage Funeral Home
1000 Hodgesville Road
Dothan, AL
Alice J. McCollough

Alice J. McCollough, a resident of Dothan, died Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Southeast Health after an extended illness. She was 81.

Funeral services for Mrs. McCollough will be held 11 AM Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Ridgecrest Baptist Church with Pastor Ray Jones and Rev. Bob Sanders officiating. Burial will follow in Whitewater Baptist Church cemetery in Elba, Alabama at 2 PM Saturday. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 AM until 10:45 AM prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ridgecrest Baptist Church Building Fund or Whitewater Baptist Church.

Mrs. McCollough was born in Dothan, Alabama October 14, 1939 to the late Pat and Grace Arnold Johnson. She was raised in Ozark, Alabama and graduated from Carroll High and later Troy State University. Mrs. McCollough worked as an educator for Dothan City Schools and retired as a Guidance Counselor from Northview High School. She was a member of Ridgecrest and will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Robert McCollough; daughter, Allison Middlebrooks (Marty); son, Paul McCollough; grandchildren, Meredith Middlebrooks, John Martin Middlebrooks (Laura), Margaret Poston (Andrew), Matthew Middlebrooks (Caroline), Miles McCollough and Kathleen McCollough; six great grandchildren.

www.southernheritagefh.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Feb. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Ridgecrest Baptist Church
1231 Fortner Street, Dothan, AL
Feb
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Ridgecrest Baptist Church
1231 Fortner Street, Dothan, AL
Feb
27
Burial
2:00p.m.
Whitewater Baptist Church Cemetery
Elba, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Southern Heritage Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to the family and especially to Robert. We worked together many years ago. Prayers for the family.
Dina Burdeshaw
February 25, 2021
Our sincerest sympathies to Robert and his family in the loss of this fine wife, mother, and Christian lady. May God grant you peace knowing she is with our Lord and Savior.
Bill Bruce
February 25, 2021
