Alice Scarborough ArnoldAlice Scarborough Arnold, 76, of Dothan, AL entered the arms of her Lord and Savior Wednesday, October 14, 2020.Celebration of Life services for Alice will be held at 10 AM Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Ridgecrest Baptist Church with Pastor Ray Jones and Bob Sanders officiating. Social distancing, masks and Covid 19 protocol will be observed.Alice requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to; Felines Under Rescue, PO Box 1788, Dothan, AL 36302.