Andrew Lawrence Armstrong
Andrew Lawrence Armstrong, a resident of Columbia, died Friday night, October 9, 2020, in a Dothan hospital. He was 87.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 PM Sunday, October 11, 2020, in the Columbia City Cemetery with Pastor Vann Cooley officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside services. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Columbia, P.O. Box 267, Columbia, AL 36319.
Mr. Armstrong was a lifelong resident of Columbia, son of the late Andrew Sterling Armstrong and Nellie Belle Holmes Armstrong. He was a 1951 graduate of the Houston County High School where he played football. Mr. Armstrong was a member of the First Baptist Church for seventy-seven years. He was retired as a farmer, cattleman, trucker and logger. Mr. Armstrong was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-nine years, Joann Floyd Armstrong, two sisters, Frances and Ilene Armstrong and three brothers, George, Rhuben and Rudolph Armstrong.
Surviving relatives include a daughter, Jennifer Sloop (David), Dothan; two sons, Wayne Armstrong (Tami), Brown's Crossroads Community; and Scott Armstrong (Elise), Cataula, GA; a sister, Marthalene Adams, and a brother, Jerry Armstrong, both of Columbia; seven grandchildren, Shanna Edwards (Scott), Elizabeth Johnson (Brian), Alex Isaac (Sarah), Laci Meis (Jonathan), Sterling Armstrong (Heather), Cody Armstrong (Jennifer) and Ella Scott Armstrong; nine great-grandchildren.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 11, 2020.