Andy AndrewsAndy Andrews, a resident of Dothan, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Southeast Health. He was 73.Funeral services for Andy will be held at 2:30 PM Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Cloverdale United Methodist church with Reverend Matt Albritton and Dr. Ernie Gray officiating. Private family burial will follow in Pleasant Plains Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:15 PM at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cloverdale United Methodist Church, 102 Rollins Ave., Dothan, AL 36301. Social distancing and Covid-19 protocol will be observed.Andy was born August 10, 1947 in Donalsonville, Georgia to the late Esbil Ivey and Doris Vinson Andrews, Sr. He was raised in Columbia, Alabama and was a 1966 graduate of Houston County High School. Andy owned and operated several businesses but retired from Clark's Gas and Tire after 22 years. He was an active member of Cloverdale United Methodist Church where he served the Lord and people in many different capacities. Andy was well known and loved by customers from all areas of life. He had a passion for travelling and a love for motorcycles making many trips on weekends and a trip to the West Coast. Andy will be remembered for the heart that he had for his wife, children and especially his grandchildren.Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Sandra C. Andrews; daughters, Natalie Jeffcoat (Doug), Angel Clardy (Chris); son Pat Andrews (Nancy); grandchildren, Jeremy Jeffcoat (Sabrina), Ivey Hall (Chad), Justin Andrews, Clint Clardy, Abby Grace Clardy, Carrie Whetstine (David); great grandchildren, Sloan Danner, Jeremy Lee Jeffcoat, Georgia Claire Jeffcoat, Vayda Andrews; sister, Debbie Miller (Chris) and a brother, Jerry Andrews (Donna).