Ann S. Champion
1950 - 2021
1950
2021
Mack Funeral Home & Crematory
22154 State Hwy 59
Robertsdale, AL
Mrs. Ann S. Champion

Mrs. Ann S. Champion, age 70, a native of Birmingham, AL, a former resident of Dothan, AL and a resident of Loxley, AL passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021 in her home after an extended illness. Ann retired from Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL where she served for 14 years as a certified operating room nurse. Prior to that she was Charge Nurse of the burn unit at UAB in Birmingham and also worked in labor and delivery at Brookwood Hospital in Birmingham. She carried numerous extra certifications throughout her career and was passionate about continuing education. Ann was a talented specialty cake baker who made many wedding cakes over the years. In fact, she loved all arts and craft projects including sewing, quilting, making her own seasonal decorations, and gift-making. She also had a quick-witted sense of humor and could really light up any room. She was the best daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend a person could have and her absence leaves a significant void in the lives of those who loved her. Mrs. Champion was a former member of the Highland Park United Methodist Church of Dothan. Ann was preceded in death by her husband, James L. "Jim" Champion, Jr, her parents, Norman "Pat" and Marilyn Shannon, and her brother, Thomas Lee Shannon. She is survived by her son Chris (Nikki) Champion, daughter Nicole (Donnie) Anderson, brother Sam Shannon, sister Monette Sexton and four granddaughters. A graveside memorial is planned for Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 1pm at Jubilee Memorial Gardens in Daphne, AL.

Mack Funeral Home, Inc.

251-947-7781
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Mar
13
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Jubilee Memorial Gardens
Daphne, AL
Mack Funeral Home & Crematory
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
February 28, 2021
