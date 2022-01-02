To the family of Dr. Ann Easley, I was a student of Dr. Easley when my wife and I were living in Dothan and I was a student at what was then called Troy State University which has a campus located in Dothan. I attended Troy State between 1989 and 1991 while earning my Master's degree and had at least one class with Dr. Easley. I am sorry to hear of Dr. Easley's death and wish only the very best for her survivors. Take care. Ronald T. Smith, Chesterfield, Virginia

