Ann Katherine Easley
Ann Katherine Easley, 94, of Dothan, AL passed away at home on December 31, 2021. Ann was born to David Watters Henry and Annis L. Canfield on August 22, 1927, in Toledo, Ohio.
After graduating high school Ann attended the University of Toledo, pursuing a degree in teaching. She transferred to the University of Michigan where she received her Bachelor's degree. Her brother entered the Air Force and convinced Ann to apply for teaching with the Department of Defense, this way she could travel while making a living. She took her brother's advice and was able to see many European countries while teaching for the military. It was during this time that she met her husband, who was also teaching for the Department of Defense. After their time in the military, they moved to Texas where they had their first child, David Easley. Her husband was offered a teaching job at Auburn University, so they moved and had their second child, Margaret Ann Knight. Ann continued her education at the University of Auburn, obtaining her Master and Doctorate in Teaching. Her remaining career life was spent teaching at Troy State University in Dothan. She retired from teaching at the age of 65 and enjoyed her retirement traveling the world and spending time with her friends.
Ann is preceded in death by her parents; four brothers and one sister.
She is survived by her son, David Easley, and daughter, Margaret Ann Knight; and three grandchildren, Heather, Alex and Jonathan Knight.
No services will be held.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jan. 2, 2022.