Ann Farver
Ann Farver of Enterprise passed away on Wed., June 9, 2021. She was 85.
Funeral services were at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise. Reverend Howard Moore officiated. Burial followed at Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family received friends at the funeral home at 9:00 a.m. until time of service.
Ann was born in Alabama on April 22, 1936 to the late Chester and Karen McCord. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William Farver, Sr. and one great-grandchild.
Survivors include her children, William Farver, Jr., Lynn Denise Moore (Fernie) and Meloney Farver; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements.
To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 13, 2021.