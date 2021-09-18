Menu
Ann Culpepper Skipper
Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations
434 Ozark Road
Abbeville, AL
Ann Culpepper Skipper

Ann Culpepper Skipper, a resident of Abbeville, died unexpectedly Thursday afternoon, September 16, 2021, in a Dothan hospital. She was 84.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, September 19, 2021, in the Abbeville Memorial Cemetery - East with Reverend Teddy Ward and Darden Kirby officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside services. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be observed.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Abbeville, P.O. Box 606, Abbeville, AL 36310

Surviving relatives include a daughter, Jan Skipper Brown (Benny), and a son, Tom Skipper (Lisa Tolliver), all of Abbeville; three grandchildren, Ridge Skipper (Christina), Scott Brown (Kayla) and Lauren Brown, a great-granddaughter, Khaleesi Skipper, a niece, Kaye Hutto, nephews, Keith Crowley, Tab and Shirley Crowley; special friend and caregiver, JoAnn Culp.

Holman Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-585-5261.

You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 18, 2021.
Sep
19
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Abbeville Memorial Cemetery - East
AL
Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations
