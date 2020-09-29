Anna Frank ShortAnna Frank Short, a resident of Rehobeth, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Southeast Health. She was 85.Graveside services for Mrs. Short will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Church in the Lakeview community. The family will receive friends from 12 PM until 1 PM at McCalla Funeral Home on Wednesday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to; Lighthouse Tabernacle Church of God, 54362 Rabun Rd. Bay Minette, AL 36507 or Rehobeth Baptist Church, 4444 S. Highway 605, Dothan, AL 36301.Mrs. Short was born June 14, 1935 in Jefferson County, Alabama to the late Bridge and Lorraine Jones Russell. She lived in Pleasant Grove and retired as a Dietary Supervisor. Mrs. Short enjoyed sewing and quilting and was an avid Alabama football and Atlanta Braves fan. She lived in Orange Beach for 20 years before returning to Rehobeth to be closer to family.Mrs. Short was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Cathy Frith.Survivors include her husband of 71 years, Thomas Short; sons, Dale Short (Judy), Randall Short (Debra); grandchildren, Alison Thomley (Kitt), Nicholas Short (Anna), Johnny Frith III (Daisey), Amanda Carroll (Chad) and Russell Short (Katrina); great grandchildren, Addison and Collins Thomley, Carter and Caroline Short, Kelcie Short McKenzie, Jessica Short Riley, Faith, Maddox, and Camden Carol; great great grandchild, Ava McKenzie.