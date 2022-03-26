Menu
Anna Lee Grooms
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral Mass
Mar, 28 2022
11:00a.m.
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Anna Lee Grooms

Anna Lee Grooms, age 82, of Enterprise, AL passed away, Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Elba Nursing and Rehab.

A funeral mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 11:00 A.M., Monday, March 28, 2022 with Father Zachary Greenwell officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday beginning at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dayspring Hospice.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Grooms; brothers, Dennis Hoffman, John Hoffman, Edwin Hoffman, Raymond Hoffman and Norman Hoffman; sisters, Alberta, Virginia, Loretta, Elsie and Barbara.

Survivors include her daughters, Wendy Richards (Robert) Ft. Worth, TX; Tracy Grooms, Ithaca, NY; sons, Andrew Grooms, Lexington Park, MD; Scott Grooms (Sandra) Ithaca, NY; sister, Mary Lou Lasher, Huntingburg, IN; brother, Allen Hoffman, Ninilchik, AK; granddaughters, Sheli Leonardo (Michael) Louisville, KY; Stephanie Grooms (Nick Gerlach), Louisville, KY; great-granddaughters, Gianna Leonardo; Lila Leonardo; Isabella Leonardo, all of Louisville, KY; great-grandson, William Gerlach; sister-in-law, Leonor Ramsey; close friends, Tammy Bolen, Kathy Haynes, Martha McFall.

Special thanks to Dayspring Hospice, her hospice nurse April Deoliveira, her nurse Rosana Thrash, and her caregiver Pamela McNair Sikes.

You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 26, 2022.
