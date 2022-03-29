Menu
Annette Horn Clemons
Annette Horn Clemons

Annette Horn Clemons, a resident of Houston County, between Webb and Ashford, died late Sunday night, March 27, 2022, at her home. She was 79.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in the Mt. Ararat Baptist Church with Pastor Blake Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Wednesday in the church sanctuary. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.

You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 29, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.