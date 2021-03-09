Menu
Annette Preston
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
Annette Preston

Annette Preston, a resident of Dothan, passed away on March 7, 2021. She was 86.

Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021 in the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Steve Skidmore officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.

Annette was born on July 8, 1934 to the late Oscar and Bertha Parr. While her children were young, she was a stay-at-home mother. Once Annette's children were in high school, she began working in an elementary school cafeteria, from which she later retired. She was a dedicated wife and mother and took pride in caring for her family. Annette enjoyed shopping, reading, and cooking. She was an incredibly talented seamstress. Annette and her husband, Don, were members of Cloverdale Baptist Church for over 50 years where she was a Sunday school teacher and attended bible study. She was extremely kind and blessed many lives. Annette will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Annette is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Don Preston; her two children, Donnie Preston and Marie (Brian) Calhoun; one grandchild, Preston (Caitlin) Calhoun; her sister, Joy Wright; and several nieces and nephews.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
12:30p.m.
Sunset Funeral Home Chapel
AL
Mar
11
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Sunset Funeral Home Chapel
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to read that your mother has passed. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Sara Lynn Johnson (Pope)
March 9, 2021
My warmest thoughts are with you and your family for the passing of your Mother.
Anna Beth Meadows
March 9, 2021
