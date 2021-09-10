You will truly be missed, you were an angel on earth and now you will get your crown. I was blessed to have you in my life and will always remember your kindness, shelling peas, watching the stories, that Christmas candy you always had in the dish, the best cheese grits I've ever had, the love I felt being in your presence was indescribable. I love you. Condolences to the family, rest on queen.

Tiffany "Bad Girl" Pouncey-Baker Family September 11, 2021