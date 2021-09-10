Menu
Annie C. Glover Kirkland
FUNERAL HOME
Davenport-Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Martin L. King, Jr. Dr. SW
Birmingham, AL
Annie C. Glover Kirkland

Annie C. Glover Kirkland was born December 18, 1939 and passed away on September 4, 2021.

The Graveside Service will be held Sat., Sept. 11, 2021, 1:00pm at Gates of Heaven Cemetery, 2106 Sterling Rd., Dothan, AL 36303. B'ham Public Viewing, Friday, Sept. 10, 1pm - 7pm. Public Viewing for Dothan, AL, Sat., Sept. 11, 11:30am - 12:30 pm at The Church of God in Christ, No. 1, 504 Houston St., Dothan. Masks & Social Distance required.

Davenport & Harris Funeral Home, B'ham, AL directing.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Viewing
11:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
The Church of God in Christ No. 1
504 Houston St., AL
Sep
11
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
The Gates of Heaven Cemetery
2106 Sterling Rd., Dothan, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Davenport-Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You will truly be missed, you were an angel on earth and now you will get your crown. I was blessed to have you in my life and will always remember your kindness, shelling peas, watching the stories, that Christmas candy you always had in the dish, the best cheese grits I've ever had, the love I felt being in your presence was indescribable. I love you. Condolences to the family, rest on queen.
Tiffany "Bad Girl" Pouncey-Baker
Family
September 11, 2021
Our deepest sympathies and condolences along with prayers are sent to the Kirkland Family. "GOD BLESS YOUR FAMILY "
Arthur Coleman and Family
Friend
September 9, 2021
Praying for James & Donna and the entire Kirkland Family that you'll share the memories of your mom for it'll help ease the pain and grief.
Audrey & Michael Jackson
September 9, 2021
