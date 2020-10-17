Annie Lourie CroomMrs. Annie Lourie Croom of Pansey passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the age of 94.Funeral service will be held at 2 PM Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing.The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 to 2 PM Sunday, one hour prior to the service.Mrs. Croom was born May 23, 1926 to the late Steve Anglin, Sr. and Anna A. Lynn Anglin. She was a loving woman who loved her family but most of all she loved the Lord with all her heart and soul. She worked at Wextex in Ashford for 32 years.She is preceded in death by her husband James Alton Croom, brother Sam Anglin, sisters Nell Livingston, Lurleen Dixon and Shirley Dykes.Survivors include sons; James Allen Crooms (Nancy), Samuel Croom, daughter; Janice Croom Shirah (Donny), grandchildren; Adam Croom (Cathy), Amy Savell, Karen Scott (Justin), Stacey Shirah, great-grandchildren; Tyler Crooms, Hannah Scott, Makayla Scott, sisters; Joyce Brady, Linda Aman, special fur baby Peaches, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.