Anthony Davis
Anthony Davis (Tony) of Enterprise, Alabama passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the age of 60. After several years of declining health, Tony died peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones.
Tony was born in Georgia on May 25, 1960, to father Bobby Davis and mother Regina Davis. Tony was one of four children that grew up in a loving home. After high school, Tony joined the military and served his country for more than 30 successful years and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 5.
It was during this military service that Tony met his wife Viki. They spent the rest of their years raising their three children and now enjoying their many grandchildren.
Tony was a man of very little words but a lot of laughter. He will be forever missed as the loving husband, father, and grandfather he was. Tony is survived by wife, Viki Davis; children Trevor Davis, Sean Davis, and Ryan and Rachel Murphy; his parents, Bobby and Regina Davis; siblings, Pam Ward and Doug Davis; grandchildren, Gavin, Lyla and Matt McDonald, Zoie Davis, Rowan Murphy, Callum Murphy, Darcy Murphy, and Sullivan Murphy.
A private burial service will be held with close family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the local animal shelter in Tony's name.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 20, 2020.