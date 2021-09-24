Menu
Archie Clayton Allen Jr.
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
Archie Clayton Allen, Jr.

Archie Clayton Allen, Jr., 77, of Dothan passed away Tuesday, September 21.

Clayton was born May 22, 1944 in Pensacola, Florida to A.C. Allen and Elizabeth Martin Allen. Clayton attended 1st through 12th grade at Holtville School in Holtville, Alabama and graduated in 1963. The family moved to Dothan in 1966. Clayton was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Dothan and an active member of the Dothan Rose Society. Clayton was a special person. He was outgoing and made friends easily. More importantly, he kept in close, frequent touch with friends and relatives. He especially kept ties with classmates from school and enjoyed class reunions and gatherings. Clayton was a very positive person, always believing the best of those he met. Clayton was a devoted son. His care and concern for his parents was inspirational and he did his best to help them as they grew older. Clayton enjoyed the outdoors; Fishing, hunting, pets and wildlife photography provided many memorable stories. He enjoyed time spent volunteering at the Dothan Botanical Gardens as the gardens were being developed. In his garden at home were citrus trees, roses and an enormous palm tree. He was an avid Auburn football fan.

He is survived by a brother, James William Allen (Patty) of Opelika, Alabama and a sister, Mary Allen Hall of Gainesville, Florida. Clayton is also survived by niece Sarah Beth Snook (Daniel), nephews Ben Hall (Leslie) and Jonathan Hall (Ivy). Additional survivors are great nieces, Hannah Snook, Mimi Snook, Cleo Hall, Remi Hall and great nephew Ethan Hall. Clayton was very close to his many Allen and Martin relatives especially Uncle Philip Martin (Charlene) of Enterprise.

Special thanks to the staff of Somerset Assisted Living and Kindred Home Health for their care. Memorial gifts in his honor can be made to Holtville High School Alumni Association,10425 Holtville Rd., Deatsville, AL 36022, First United Methodist Church in Dothan or the Dothan Area Botanical Garden.

Services will be held Sunday, September 26th at 2:00 pm in the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel in Midland City, AL. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery.

Please wear masks and practice social distancing due to COVID.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Service
2:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
