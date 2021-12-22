Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Arietta Hickman Elliott
FUNERAL HOME
Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel
305 South Main Street
Headland, AL
Arietta Hickman Elliott

Arietta Hickman Elliott, a resident of Columbia, passed away Tuesday morning, December 21, 2021, in Signature HealthCARE of North Florida in Graceville. She was 92.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, December 23, 2021, in Gardens of Memory, between Headland and Dothan, with Reverend Larry Elliott officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 10:45 A.M. Thursday in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel.

Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371.

You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel
AL
Dec
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Gardens of Memory
between Headland and Dothan, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.