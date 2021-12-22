Arietta Hickman Elliott
Arietta Hickman Elliott, a resident of Columbia, passed away Tuesday morning, December 21, 2021, in Signature HealthCARE of North Florida in Graceville. She was 92.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, December 23, 2021, in Gardens of Memory, between Headland and Dothan, with Reverend Larry Elliott officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 10:45 A.M. Thursday in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel.
Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371.
You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 22, 2021.