Arnold Devin Forrester
Arnold Forrester

Arnold D. Forrester, a resident of Columbia, Alabama, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident near Montgomery, Alabama. He was 55.

Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church in Dothan, Alabama with Dr. Nash Wills officiating. Viewing for Arnie, will be from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. prior to the service, at Calvary Baptist Church, without the family present. Following the service, family members who are able will informally receive visitors in the vestibule of the church. A private burial will be held at a later time at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery in Columbia, Alabama.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Wiregrass Hope Group (wiregrasshope.com) or Big Oak Ranch (bigoak.org)

Arnold (Arnie) Devin Forrester was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on August 10, 1966. He was raised on the family farm in Columbia, Alabama, with his constant companions and playmates—his twin sister, Amy, and younger sister, Starla. Arnie was a "lifer" at Emmanuel Christian School, attending all twelve years. He loved playing baseball and continued that sport at Wallace College. Arnie graduated from Auburn University in 1989 with a mechanical engineering degree.

After an often recounted five-week trip to Europe with his sisters, Arnie moved to Mobile to work with Scott Paper Company. While in Mobile, he received his MBA from the University of South Alabama, and much more importantly, met the love of his life, Lynn Murph Forrester who shared his delight in fishing on the bay and eating seafood. Arnie and Lynn had four children, Daniel, Faith, Reese, and Paige. In 1999, they moved back to Columbia, and Arnie became a respected partner in the family business, Forrester Farms, started Forrester Produce in partnership with Lynn, and was a deacon at Ebenezer Baptist Church where he also taught Sunday School for close to 20 years. He loved Jesus, he adored his wife, and he was enormously proud of his children and their paths. His face would light up as he told stories of their adventures and achievements.

Arnie is survived by his beloved wife, Lynn, and children, Daniel, Faith, Reese, and Paige, his parents, Ted and Betty Sue Forrester, his sisters, Amy (BJ) Mason and Starla (Steve) Shattler, and many nieces and nephews who adored their Uncle Arnie.

Published by Dothan Eagle from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
Dothan, AL
Jan
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
Dothan, AL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember Arnie from his student days at Wallace College. He and his sisters were such fine and capable students. With my retired instructor friends, I pray comfort and healing for their families.
Drucilla Brown
January 15, 2022
I had the honor of working with Arnie for several years at the SDWarren mill in Mobile AL. He was one of the finest people I have ever met. Honest, hardworking, outgoing,fair in all of his dealings with others-his Christian faith was clear for all to appreciate. Of course ya'll know who Arnie was but everyone else who ever met him knew it too. I feel such a profound loss from my short time with Arnie and can only guess at the magnitude of your loss. My prayers and thoughts of the esteem we have for Arnie reach out to his family and friends. God bless you.
Bob Handley
January 15, 2022
Ed Maner
January 14, 2022
We are so sorry to hear about your loss. Arnie was such a pleasure to work with he will be missed. May God bless and keep you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Environmental Health Office Jackson County Florida
Work
January 14, 2022
