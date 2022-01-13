I had the honor of working with Arnie for several years at the SDWarren mill in Mobile AL. He was one of the finest people I have ever met. Honest, hardworking, outgoing,fair in all of his dealings with others-his Christian faith was clear for all to appreciate. Of course ya'll know who Arnie was but everyone else who ever met him knew it too. I feel such a profound loss from my short time with Arnie and can only guess at the magnitude of your loss. My prayers and thoughts of the esteem we have for Arnie reach out to his family and friends. God bless you.

Bob Handley January 15, 2022