Arrie VickersArrie Vickers, nee Leonard of South Bend, Indiana passed away in the home of her daughter on June 8, 2021. She was 86.Arrie was born on October 26,1934, in Dothan, AL, to Mary and Clarence Leonard. She graduated from Dothan's Carver High School in 1953 and was the first in her immediate and extended family to graduate from college. She attended Alabama A&M University, graduating in 1957. Arrie was an educator for more than 30 years.As the consummate teacher, Arrie stressed education for her children and her extended family. She was very proud that both her daughter and son earned advanced degrees. She taught elementary school in Mobile, AL, Blakely, GA, Dothan, Jacksonville, NC, San Rafael, CA., and Albany, GA. She also worked as a Job Corps teacher and Girl Scout administrator in Albany.Her interests included reading, traveling, and the arts. Arrie read the newspaper every day. She lived in London, England and traveled to six other countries, including Spain and Greece. She enjoyed attending musical concerts and plays. All who knew her can attest to her flair for fashion.Arrie was preceded in death by her mother: Mary Richards Grice and father: Clarence Leonard.Left to cherish her memory are her son: Robert Vickers, Jr. of Rochester, New York; her daughter: Pamela Young of South Bend; siblings: Gina (Greg) King of Dothan, AL, Mary Loretta Laster of Pensacola, FL, and Donnie Flournoy of Dothan and a host of family and friends from coast to coast.A graveside service will occur on June 17, 2021 at 11 AM in the Gardens of Memory Cemetery, 6200 US 431 S Dothan, Alabama 36303.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Alabama A&M University Foundation or AAMU Foundation noting Arrie Leonard Vickers in the memo section of the check.Checks can be mailed to: Alabama A & M University Foundation (c/o Arrie Leonard Vickers), PO Box 1057, Normal, AL 35762