Arthur Joe Lee, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was 85 years old.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, December 4, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Hunt officiating. Private graveside services will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10-11 am.
Joe was born on June 2, 1935 in Houston County to the late Robert E. and Ruby Lee. He graduated from Dothan High School in 1954. Joe worked for the FBI in Washington, DC for a short time and returned to Dothan where he worked with Hedstrom Company until they closed. He then owned and operated Swiss Cleaners for over 20 years. Joe proudly served in the Air National Guard for over 30 years. He was a huge family man and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Joe was a long-time member and Deacon of Calvary Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School, attended the Tom Leonard Sunday School class, and enjoyed singing in the church choir and the Sonshine Choir.
Joe was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Charles Alan Wright, and by his 3 siblings, Edna Aplin, Richard Lee, and Eugene Lee.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 60 years, Delma Lee; his daughters, Amy (Aubrey) Park and Carol Wright; his 4 grandsons, Jordan (Chelsea) Park, Everett Park and his fiancé Kelsey McLean, Colby Wright, and Bailey Wright; his great granddaughter, Everlee Park; his brother, Roger (Susan) Lee; 3 sisters, Sharon Choate, Mary Helon Trawick, and Sue (Harry) Blackshear; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
