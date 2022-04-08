Arthur Earl Warren
Mr. Arthur Earl Warren (CW4, Retired, Pennsylvania Army National Guard), a resident of Ozark, died Saturday evening, December 18, 2021, in Dale Medical Center. He was 88.
Celebration of Life Services, with military honors, will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Southside Baptist Church with Reverend Tim Bates, Reverend Kenneth Andrews, and Mr. Don McCall officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the church. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home of Ozark is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideons International, PO Box 291, Ozark, AL 36361.
Art was born in Akeley, Minnesota on August 31, 1933, to Earl E. and Ida Elizabeth Warren. He learned the skill of carpentry at an early age from his father and blessed many people with his carpentry skills. He also worked many years in the aircraft industry, having served one year in Vietnam as a technical representative while employed with Hughes Aircraft.
He retired in 1993 from the Army National Guard. He was employed with Andrews U.S. Mail at the time of his death. He was a faithful member of Southside Baptist Church and the Gideons, where he served in various offices. "Art" enjoyed flying, traveling, air shows, camping and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-eight years, Marjorie Clark Warren, Ozark; a daughter, Evelyn Andrews (Kenneth), all of Ozark; two sons, Arthur E. Warren, Jr. (Marleen), Dauphin, PA and Robert D. Warren (Laura), Monroe, GA; a sister, Sara Staub (Grover), Blackfoot, Idaho; eleven grandchildren, Shelley Andrews Olive (Mark), Dothan, Kevin Andrews (Holly), Birmingham, Brad Andrews (Patti), Birmingham, Jason Warren (Tanya), Camphill, PA, Rebecca Warren Koch (Jeff), Halifax, PA, Rachel Warren White (Curtis), Lancaster, PA, Steven Warren, Bradenton, FL, Bethany Warren, Halifax, PA, Heather Warren Dollar (Bobby), Braselton, GA, Meredith Warren Cook (Daniel), Monroe, GA, Alexander Warren (Tiffani), Gainesville, GA; thirty-three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews..
Art was kind, gentle, and generous. He shared his many skills with anyone who needed him. He loved Jesus, he loved his church, he loved his family, and he loved his country. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Apr. 8, 2022.