Ashley Brooks Durham



Ashley Brooks Durham, 38, of Asheboro, NC passed away Wednesday night, November 18, 2020. He was the son of Harry Ronald Durham, Sr. He was educated at Asheboro High School where he was a star on the wrestling team. He also loved his bulldogs.



He was preceded in death by mother Karen Burgess Durham.



He is survived by siblings Ron Durham Jr., Alisha Lewis, Beth Handal and Stephen Durham of Dothan, AL and his fiance Jennifer Millikan Keene.



Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 22, 2020.