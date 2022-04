Barbara Jean ColemanBarbara Jean Coleman, 65 of Dothan, formerly of Ozark, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022 at her daughter's home surround by family. Graveside service will be 2pm Tue., April 19, 2022 at Greater Sardis Cemetery in Ozark with Min. Tullis Williams officiating and Horace Williams directing. Visitation will be from 4-6pm today at the mortuary.