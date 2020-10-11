Barbara Laney Spivey
Mrs. Barbara Gail Laney Spivey, a resident of Clio, died late Friday evening, October 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 70.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Ariton Cemetery with a eulogy given by her sister, Linda Ramsey. A reception will follow at the family home in Clio. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 2740 Headland Avenue, Dothan, Alabama 36303.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 11, 2020.