Jean was a precious lady!! One of the best co-workers I´ve ever had! She will be missed!
Geoffrey Stephens
March 10, 2021
I was blessed to have known Jean. I worked with her for years. Great lady, so kind to everyone. So sorry for the family´s loss.
Michael Creech
March 7, 2021
Praying for the family. Barbara was a nice and helpful person. Always kind to whomever she met.
Dana Watts
March 6, 2021
Worked with Jean for many years in the Sony QC/ QA/QM, whatever the name was as it changed every few years. I worked in QC/ QA/QM Maintenance Dept. and knew her from the time she was first employed. Always a kind person to be around. Was called upon y her as others in the maintenance shop to keep everything running when it broke down! Very sorry to hear about her death. Condolences to the rest of her family. So many have passed that I knew at Sony, but many find memories!
David Williams
March 6, 2021
Jean and I met while employed with Sony. She was a sweet spirited and gracious lady who always had a kind word for those she encountered. Whenever I think of her, I recall her with that beautiful smile on her face! Rest in Heavenly Peace, dear Jean.
Sandi Walding
March 6, 2021
Loved Jean..a kind and precious lady. I used to work with her at SONY. I am so very sorry for your loss.