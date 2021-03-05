Barbara Jean Cobb Seay



A Celebration of Life Service for Jean Seay will be held on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Bethel Baptist Church in Dothan, AL.



The service will begin at 2:00 PM. Please join the family in celebrating Jean's life.



The family would like to observe Social Distancing before and after the service; and we also ask that you please wear a mask.



Published by Dothan Eagle from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2021.