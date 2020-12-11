Barbara Browne Sowell
Barbara Browne Sowell, a former resident of Abbeville and Headland, died Wednesday afternoon, December 9, 2020, in Wesley Place on Honeysuckle. She was 97.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, December 12, 2020, in the Holman-Abbeville Mortuary Chapel with Reverend Ray Cobb officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the mortuary in Abbeville. Burial will follow in Abbeville Memorial Cemetery-East. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church, 310 Dothan Road, Abbeville, AL 36310.
Mrs. Sowell was born and reared in Downham Market, Norfolk, England, daughter of the late John Albert Browne and Hilda Dungay Browne. She served England during World War II as a member of the Land Army of England. Mrs. Sowell moved to the United States in 1946 and lived most of her adult lifetime in Abbeville and also later lived in Headland. She retired as an Insurance Agent with American Life Assurance Corporation of Columbus, Georgia. Mrs. Sowell was also self employed as a bookkeeper and accountant in Abbeville. She was the oldest member of the Calvary Baptist Church. Mrs. Sowell was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Thomas Sowell, a son-in-law, Jim Belisle, a brother, John Dennis Browne, and a sister, Margaret Rumney.
Surviving relatives include a daughter, Jane Sowell Belisle Money (Roger), Haleburg; a son, John David Sowell (Abby), Dixie, GA and Shorterville, AL; a sister, Edna Madge (Jack), a brother-in-law, Michael Rumney,and a brother, Norman Browne, all of England; four grandchildren, Jennifer Lynn Linsky (Ken), Clay Daniel Belisle (Hayden), Lori Sowell Manley and Suzanne Hallmark (David); six great-grandchildren, Kindell Bell, Madison Bell, Luke Linsky and Eli Linsky, Alexa Linsky, and James Brooks Belisle.
The family would like to thank DaySpring Hospice, Wesley Place on Honeysuckle and Shirley Whitehead for the loving care and kindness shown to Mrs. Sowell during her illness.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 11, 2020.