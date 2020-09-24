Barton Willoughby Barton Willoughby, a resident of Gordon, AL, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was 70 years old. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 am on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Watermark Church in Ashford with Rev. Todd Thorpe officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 10-11 am. Mr. Willoughby was born in Marianna, Florida to the late C. Yates and Ileta Willoughby. He lived his entire life in the Crosby Community. Mr. Willoughby was a graduate of Samford University and owner and operator of Willoughby Farms for 48 years. He was a faithful member of Watermark Church and served as Deacon. Mr. Willoughby will be remembered as a loved and respected man. Barton was married to Karen Davis Willoughby for 47 years and they have a daughter and son-in-law, Lydia and Jeffrey Kirkland of Dothan, and a son and daughter-in-law, Colby and Kelly Willoughby of Gordon. He had six grandchildren, Davis, Jansen, and Bennett Kirkland and Banks, Gates and Eastley Willoughby. He is also survived by his sister, Anne Cruise, Clearwater, FL; his brother, Charles and Maureen Willoughby, Pittsburg, PA; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Joan and Larry Mercer, Mesa, AZ; and loved nieces and nephews. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com