Benjamin F. Oakley, Sr., a resident of Columbia, died early Monday morning, October 26, 2020, at his home. He was 83.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in the Columbia United Methodist Church with Pastor Sam Williams and Pastor Benjamin F. "Chip" Oakley officiating. Burial will follow in the Columbia City Cemetery. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Wednesday in the church sanctuary. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Columbia United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 188, Columbia, AL 36319.
Mr. Oakley was born and reared in Dothan and was a graduate of Dothan High School. He attended the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, and Spring Hill College in Mobile. In earlier years, he served as the President and CEO of the Bank of Columbia. Mr. Oakley later retired as Manager and Financial Adviser with Morgan Stanley in Dothan.
During his career, Mr. Oakley served as President of the Board of Directors of the Independent Bankers Association of Alabama. He also served as the Chairman of the Board of the Southeast Alabama Medical Center. Mr. Oakley was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Nativity in Dothan and attended the Columbia United Methodist Church where he served on the Board of Trustees. He was honored by the local Boy Scouts Council with the Silver Beaver Award for his service. Mr. Oakley was also a member of the Columbia Masonic Lodge No. 135 and served in numerous capacities within civic and leadership organizations in Dothan and Columbia. He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence T. Oakley, Sr., his mother, Eleanor Oakley Gordy, his step-father, Frank B. Gordy, and a brother, Lawrence Thomas Oakley, Jr.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Betty McKemie Oakley; two sons, Benjamin F. "Chip" Oakley, Jr. (Katherine), Geneva, AL; and Lawrence Oakley (Kim), Pike Road, AL; four grandchildren, Beth Oakley, Dexter Larson, Will Oakley and Lexie Larson.
