Betty Smith Benefield
FUNERAL HOME
Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations
434 Ozark Road
Abbeville, AL
Betty Smith Benefield

Betty Smith Benefield, a resident of Abbeville, died Saturday afternoon, December 11, 2021, in a Dothan hospital. She was 73.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, December 13, 2021, in the Holman-Abbeville Mortuary Chapel with Reverend George Bryan officiating. Burial will follow in the Abbeville Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Monday at the mortuary in Abbeville.

Surviving relatives include a son, Jeff Benefield, Abbeville; a sister, Janice Smith Oliver, Dothan; and Betty's best friend, Mary Edson, Eufaula; several nieces and nephews.

You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-585-5261.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 13, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations
