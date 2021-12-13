Betty Smith Benefield
Betty Smith Benefield, a resident of Abbeville, died Saturday afternoon, December 11, 2021, in a Dothan hospital. She was 73.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, December 13, 2021, in the Holman-Abbeville Mortuary Chapel with Reverend George Bryan officiating. Burial will follow in the Abbeville Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Monday at the mortuary in Abbeville.
Surviving relatives include a son, Jeff Benefield, Abbeville; a sister, Janice Smith Oliver, Dothan; and Betty's best friend, Mary Edson, Eufaula; several nieces and nephews.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 13, 2021.