Betty Cecchini
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
Betty Cecchini

Betty Cecchini was born on March 25, 1954 in Appleton, WI and spent her childhood in Kaukauna, WI, attending Holy Cross Elementary School and graduating from Kaukauna High School. She received an Associate Degree from Dutchess Community College in Poughkeepsie, NY.

She married Anthony Cecchini in 1983 in Poughkeepsie and worked in the banking industry as a Data Analyst. In 1991 they moved to Dothan, AL where Tony began his career as an Anesthesiologist.

Betty had many and varied interests, but her love was Yoga, and she became a 500 RYT Certified Instructor.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Cyril Vander Zanden and Barbara (Mierau) Vander Zanden.

Survivors include her beloved husband, Tony; brothers, James Vander Zanden (Pamela) of Moscow, ID and Jerry Vander Zanden of Sussex, WI; sister, Jane Kriplean; four nieces, and her step mother-in-law, Carol Cecchini of Poughkeepsie, NY.

She was the love and light of Tony's life for fifty years and will forever be in his heart.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to Covenant Hospice 1512 W Main St, Dothan, AL 36301 or a charity of your choice.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Cousin Tony and Betty´s family. So sorry to hear today of Betty´s passing. You all are in my thoughts and prayers. We all shall be together again one day, meeting one another with opened arms and a smile GOD Bless
Gregory Aiello
March 12, 2022
Was always close to Betty from the start. She was a bright star to me! I am so sorry Tune, and I send my condolences. I shed tears for her remembering the old days. Stay healthy and well Cuz.
Arnold Anthony Cecchini Jr.
Friend
March 12, 2022
I am from Betty's home town of Kaukauna and went to high school with her. Betty was a kind person and a friend to everyone. I have several fun memories with her! I am so sorry for your great loss.
Lynne (Gast) Collins
October 27, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.Sisters forever
Jeanne Hopkins
October 18, 2021
Tony, I am so sorry to learn of Betty´´s death. She was always friendly and gracious. She will be missed. I am praying for you!
Theresa Odum
Friend
October 14, 2021
My life was made so much sweeter after meeting Betty and Tony in 1991! Her beautiful soul touched many lives in such a positive way. Soar high, Betty! You'll be missed in earth, but we'll meet again!
Susan Holmes
October 11, 2021
I will miss Betty! She was a warm and kind yoga teacher! God speed, Betty!
Glenda Davis
Work
October 10, 2021
May God´s loving kindness and comfort help you and your family through this very difficult time. Matthew 5:4
LL
October 7, 2021
There are no words to convey how sorry I am for your loss! Please find comfort in all the good memories you shared and the little ways you showed your love for each other every day! I am praying for your family!
Roberta Schofield
October 6, 2021
