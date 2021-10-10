Betty Cecchini
Betty Cecchini was born on March 25, 1954 in Appleton, WI and spent her childhood in Kaukauna, WI, attending Holy Cross Elementary School and graduating from Kaukauna High School. She received an Associate Degree from Dutchess Community College in Poughkeepsie, NY.
She married Anthony Cecchini in 1983 in Poughkeepsie and worked in the banking industry as a Data Analyst. In 1991 they moved to Dothan, AL where Tony began his career as an Anesthesiologist.
Betty had many and varied interests, but her love was Yoga, and she became a 500 RYT Certified Instructor.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Cyril Vander Zanden and Barbara (Mierau) Vander Zanden.
Survivors include her beloved husband, Tony; brothers, James Vander Zanden (Pamela) of Moscow, ID and Jerry Vander Zanden of Sussex, WI; sister, Jane Kriplean; four nieces, and her step mother-in-law, Carol Cecchini of Poughkeepsie, NY.
She was the love and light of Tony's life for fifty years and will forever be in his heart.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to Covenant Hospice 1512 W Main St, Dothan, AL 36301 or a charity of your choice
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 10, 2021.