Betty ClarkMs. Betty Clark, age 79, of Dothan, Alabama passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021. Drive through visitation will be Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 3-5 PM at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 11 AM at Georgette L. Scott Memorial Chapel, 814 Headland Avenue Dothan, Alabama 36303. Burial will immediately follow the service at Gates of Heaven Cemetery in Dothan, Alabama; under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because WE Care".