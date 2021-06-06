Menu
Betty Clark
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Carver High School
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
814 Headland Avenue
Dothan, AL
Betty Clark

Ms. Betty Clark, age 79, of Dothan, Alabama passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021. Drive through visitation will be Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 3-5 PM at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 11 AM at Georgette L. Scott Memorial Chapel, 814 Headland Avenue Dothan, Alabama 36303. Burial will immediately follow the service at Gates of Heaven Cemetery in Dothan, Alabama; under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because WE Care".

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Service
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
814 Headland Avenue, Dothan, AL
Jun
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Georgette L. Scott's Memorial Chapel
814 Headland Ave, Dothan, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A sweet woman gone to be with Jesus. She always had a smile when I ran into her. We worked together at the phone company ( GTE).
Debbie McLain Henderson
Friend
June 7, 2021
Didn´t know Betty but knew some of her Sisters. I was in Carver High School Band with Danny Clark. May God bless and keep you all together during this transition.
Jerome Mays
June 6, 2021
Betty and I worked together at GTE many years ago and she was always a pleasure to work with. Sending my condolences to her family. Dianne Oliver
Dianne Oliver
Friend
June 6, 2021
Praying with deepest sympathy to the family from the Blackmon and Knight family
Gennette Blackmon
Friend
June 6, 2021
Betty was a dear dear friend and I enjoyed every min I ever spent with her. She served as a board member at the Arthurian foundation with me many years ago. She was such a fabulous lady!
Sharon Sizemore
Friend
June 6, 2021
May loving memories bring you peace, comfort, and strength. Those who pass on, God keeps in his memory because they are precious in his eyes. My sincerest condolences. (Psalms 116:15)
Earnie Ray
June 3, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of God, friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17.
DT
June 3, 2021
Deepest sympathy and condolences to the Clark Family. May she Rest In Heavenly Peace!
Elizabeth Mays Johnson
Friend
June 2, 2021
