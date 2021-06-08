Mrs. Betty Louise Gandee
Mrs. Betty Louise Gandee, 89, of Ozark, departed this life at Medical Center Enterprise on June 5, 2021, as a result of complications of pneumonia.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Gandee was born in Marietta, Ohio, lived in Ozark, Alabama and spent her last several years in Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation Center in Enterprise, Alabama.
Mrs. Gandee was predeceased by her mother, Hildreth McKnight; her father, Oscar McKnight; her stepmother, Edna McCain; her husband, Harold Lee Gandee; her sister, Marcelene McGuffin; her sons, Robert Dean Jackson and Harold David Gandee; her son-in-law, Douglas R. Livingston, her granddaughter, Susan Renee Livingston; and her aunt and uncle, Lavina and James Ridgway.
Survivors include: daughters, Donna E. Livingston, Barbara (Alan) Norris and Debra (Ron) Kerns; daughter-in-law, Doreen Gandee; adoptive son, Kyle Adkins; grandchildren, Mary (Scott) Shelly, Jeremy (Jeanna) Norris, Janette (Keith) Watson, Kenneth Kirby, Holly (John) Looney, Becky (Ryan) Akers, Adam Norris, David (Krystal) Norris, David (Tabitha) Gandee, Steven (Rebecca) Gandee, Timothy (Diane) Gandee, Alice (Daniel) Vasquez, Douglas (Suzanne) Livingston, Jeffery (Janelle) Livingston, Steven (Michelle) Livingston; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; cousin, Russell (Karen) Ridgway; several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to recognize all of the doctors and staff who treated and tended to her at Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation Center and Medical Center Enterprise. Your compassion and care was exemplary and did not go unnoticed.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 8, 2021.