Betty M. LaGrone



It is with great sadness that the family of Betty M. LaGrone announce her peaceful passing on February 14, 2021. Betty was born on February 27, 1935 in Mattson, Mississippi to William Ocie Ware and Lola Mae Oswalt. She graduated from Sunflower County Agriculture High School in Moorhead, Mississippi in 1953. She married the love of her life, William N. LaGrone on May 9, 1953 and they had three children before he passed away while serving in the U.S. Army on August 16, 1969 in Vinh Long, Vietnam.



Betty used the G.I. Bill to earn a B.S. in Social Services from Troy State University in 1978. She held various jobs in the local southeast Alabama ageing programs after college, but her favorite job was being a Level Plains, Alabama Police Department Dispatcher. Later in life she enjoyed working the deli counter at Winn Dixie in Vestavia Hills. She was a member of the Gold Star Wives of America and during the 70's she was the president of her local chapter. She was an avid and successful bowler and a frequent visitor at Fort Rucker Bowling Alley and Vestavia Bowl.



She is survived by her loving family including son Ron LaGrone (Ulla) of Alexandria, AL, daughter Vicki Ellenburg (Roger) of Birmingham, AL and daughter Cheryl Galtney (Bill) of Homewood, AL and twelve grandchildren including Sam (Cara) LaGrone, Dan LaGrone, Mandy (Casey) Mack, Mary Elizabeth (Zach) Nelson, William (Tori) Pittman, Hannah Ellenburg, Harper (Caley) Ellenburg, Rian (Sid) Whalen, Mary (Jay) Potts, Catherine (Trey) Brown, Pierce (Quincey) Galtney, Grant Galtney and her seventeen dearly loved great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Madolyn Gibson Lewis of Moorhead, Mississippi and many much adored nieces and nephews.



A private service will be held at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, AL. Family & friends will celebrate her life at a time when we can all be safely together. The family would like to thank all the caregivers that assisted with her needs in the last few months at both UAB and Greenbriar at the Altamont. Also, special thanks to Jessica Marbury and Deborah Lee for all the time, patience, and kindness they shared with Mom over the last few years that allowed her to remain independent as long as possible.



Betty, Mom, Granny will be missed and remembered by all who knew her. Her only request was that she be buried with her Bill and they would be "Together Forever." As you wish mom… it will be done.



Published by Dothan Eagle on Feb. 24, 2021.