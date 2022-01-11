Menu
Betty Lou "Nanny" Sasnett
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory - Enterprise
1301 Neal Metcalf Road
Enterprise, AL
Betty Lou "Nanny" Sasnett

Betty Lou "Nanny" Sasnett, a resident of Clayhatchee, passed away, Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Flowers Hospital. She was 80 years young.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Providence Baptist Church in Clayhatchee with Rev. Ray Layton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 P.M.

Nanny was preceded in death by her grandson, Mike Jackson, son-in-law, James Jackson, her parents, Lunnie and Bessie Thomas, a brother, Tally Thomas and a sister, Lucy Moore.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, James Sasnett; daughters, Nancy Jackson; Diane (Gary) Prieto; grandchildren, Josh Prieto; Ashley Lake; great-grandchildren, Anna, Abi, Gabriel, Landon and Kaylee; brothers, Pete Thomas; Mutt Thomas; sisters, Det Hussey; Peggy Kyser; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Encompass, DaySpring and the staff at Flowers Hospital for all their compassion and support during this most difficult time.

You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Providence Baptist Church
10 Providence Lane, Daleville, AL
Jan
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Providence Baptist Church
10 Providence Lane, Daleville, AL
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory - Enterprise
My deepest sympathy
Marie Powell
January 11, 2022
