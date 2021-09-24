Beverly Sproull



Beverly Jean Sproull, 73, of Prattville, Alabama passed away after an extended illness on Saturday, September 18, 2021 while surrounded by her family. Originally from Monroeville, Pennsylvania, Beverly was a loving wife for 53 years who found her calling in motherhood, raising her three children in Dothan, Alabama for much of her life.



Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, John and Marjorie Botts. She is survived by her husband, Robert Sproull; sons, Robert Jr. (Tina) of Auburn, Alabama and John (Julie) of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; daughter, Emily (Matt) Hutcheson of Prattville, Alabama; siblings, Jody Ola (Jim) of Renfrew, Pennsylvania and Jack Botts (Teri) of Riverview, Florida; and seven grandchildren, Jack, Ally, Evan, Emma, Madison, Catherine, and Nolan.



The family is planning a private memorial. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made to: Butterfly Bridge, 1807 Station Drive Suite D, Prattville, Alabama 36066.



