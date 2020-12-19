Menu
Billie Marie Rogers
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
Billie Marie Rogers

Billie Marie Rogers, passed away from COVID 19, on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC. She was 92 years old.

A graveside service for Mrs. Rogers will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park with Monsignor Patrick Gallagher officiating. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Catholic Church or the Knights of Columbus.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 19, 2020.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Billie was a good friend and a great educator. Many precious memories of our years together in Daleville My deepest condolences to Michael and all the family. May God bless you and give you peace and comfort
Margaret Wilson
December 18, 2020
