Billie Marie Rogers
Billie Marie Rogers, passed away from COVID 19, on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC. She was 92 years old.
A graveside service for Mrs. Rogers will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park with Monsignor Patrick Gallagher officiating. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Catholic Church or the Knights of Columbus.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 19, 2020.