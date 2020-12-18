Billie Marie Rogers
Billie Marie Rogers, passed away from COVID 19, on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC. She was 92 years old.
A graveside service for Mrs. Rogers will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park with Monsignor Patrick Gallagher officiating. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Catholic Church or the Knights of Columbus.
Born in Calhoun, KY, a daughter of James Willie and Mary Louise Gammons, she graduated from Mississippi State University in 1953 with her Bachelors degree in Education. She also received a Masters degree from Troy State University. She served as a teacher in California, Virginia, Germany and culminated her career as an educator in Daleville, AL with over 35 years in the education profession. She resided in Clayhatchee, AL from 1980 until the passing of her husband in 2015. She then moved to Southern Pines, NC to live out her final years.
Mrs. Rogers was very active in the Catholic Church at Fort Rucker, AL and served as the state treasury officer in the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus. She volunteered her time in order to deliver food baskets to less fortunate families during the Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Mrs. Rogers was a true friend to many and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She always listened to her friends and family members and would be the first in line to help remedy any problem or situation. She was the "ROCK" of the Rogers family.
She is preceded in death by her husband Lloyd "Mike" Rogers.
Mrs. Rogers is survived by her Son, Lloyd Michael Rogers (Diane) of Vass, NC; her grandsons, James A. Rogers (Erica) of Severna Park, MD and Christopher D. Rogers (Alex) of Fort Benning, GA; her brother, Bay Gammons (Mary John) of Belzoni, MS; her great grandchildren, Cory, Christina, Marlie and Riley; her nieces, Lou Ann, Missy, and Nephew Dwayne. The family wishes to thank the staff at Moore Regional Hospital for making her final days as comfortable and pain free as possible.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 18, 2020.