Billy Ray Gassett
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Holman Funeral Home
995 S. Union Ave
Ozark, AL
Mr. Billy Ray Gassett

Mr. Billy Ray Gassett, a resident of Skipperville, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at his home with his loving family by his side. He was 78 years old.

Funeral services for Mr. Gassett will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, December 20, 2020, from Morgan Baptist Church with Reverend Tim Sewell and Reverend Kyle Robertson officiating. Interment will follow in Beersheba Cemetery, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends Saturday at the funeral home in Ozark from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Holman Funeral Home
995 S. Union Ave, Ozark, AL
Dec
20
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Morgan Baptist Church
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Holman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The community is morning the passing of this gentle man..he touched so many with his kindness as a Christian as well as he love for farming..RIP Billy Ray..you are now home and please watch over your loving family!
Cindy Teal
December 17, 2020
