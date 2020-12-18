Mr. Billy Ray Gassett
Mr. Billy Ray Gassett, a resident of Skipperville, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at his home with his loving family by his side. He was 78 years old.
Funeral services for Mr. Gassett will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, December 20, 2020, from Morgan Baptist Church with Reverend Tim Sewell and Reverend Kyle Robertson officiating. Interment will follow in Beersheba Cemetery, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends Saturday at the funeral home in Ozark from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 18, 2020.