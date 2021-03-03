Mr. Billy Mack MorrowMr. Billy Mack Morrow of Wicksburg went home to be with the Lord Monday, March 1, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 75.Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021 in the Piney Grove Assembly of God Church Cemetery with Rev. Billy A Fortune officiating and Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing.The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.Mr. Morrow was born October 26, 1945 in Houston County to the late Clayton and Leila Gilley Morrow. Billy was a simple, humble man who was a legend to his family. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and watching Alabama football, especially when surrounded by family and friends. He loved his family with all of his heart, everyone was always welcome at his home, and he was a man of his word. Billy retired from AAA Cooper after 37 years and he and his wife were the proud owners of Billy & Sue's Mobile Home Park in Wicksburg.In addition to his parents, siblings: Carolyn Gilley and David E. Morrow; brothers-in-law: John, James, and Terry Dean all preceded him in death.Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Sue Carroll Dean Morrow; children: Billy Mitchell Morrow (Lori) and Cathy Buie (Herbert); grandchildren: Christopher Beck (Lacey) and Dwight Deal II (Gwen); great grandchildren: Maddie Deal, Masen Beck, Charleigh Beck, Claire Beck, Silver Beck, and Bo Beck; brother, Rev. Royce Morrow (Judy); sister-in-law, Marcelene Morrow; brothers-in-law: Ralph Gilley and TJ Dean; several nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.The family would like to express their appreciation to their friends and neighbors at lake Eufaula, Dr. Doty and Amber, and Southern Care Hospice for all the care and love shown to them during Billy's illness; especially thanks to Shae, Linda, Beth, and Chaplain Phillip Durr.Pallbearers will be Mitchell Morrow, Herbert Buie, Christopher Beck, Dwight Deal II, Masen Beck, and Marv Elliott. Bo Beck will serve as an honorary pallbearer.