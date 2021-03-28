Billy Wade PetersBilly Wade Peters, 78, of Dothan, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Southeast Hospital. He was born on August 8,1942 in Florence, AL, to the late Charlie Thomas Peters and Sadie (Seaborn) Peters.Funeral Service: 11:30 AM, Monday, March 29, 2021 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.Survivors include his loving wife of 26 years, Barbara Parker Peters, daughter, Prudence Peters Nelson, grandson, Christopher Ross Nelson, sister, Helen (Larry) Ryals.