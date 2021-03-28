Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Billy Wade Peters
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
Billy Wade Peters

Billy Wade Peters, 78, of Dothan, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Southeast Hospital. He was born on August 8,1942 in Florence, AL, to the late Charlie Thomas Peters and Sadie (Seaborn) Peters.

Funeral Service: 11:30 AM, Monday, March 29, 2021 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Survivors include his loving wife of 26 years, Barbara Parker Peters, daughter, Prudence Peters Nelson, grandson, Christopher Ross Nelson, sister, Helen (Larry) Ryals.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Ward Wilson Funeral Home
2414 Hartford Highway, Dothan, AL
Mar
29
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Ward Wilson Funeral Home
2414 Hartford Highway, Dothan, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.