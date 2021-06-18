Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Billy Max Reeder
FUNERAL HOME
Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Homes
Hartford & Slocomb Hwy 52
Hartford, AL
Mr. Billy Max Reeder

Mr. Billy Max Reeder of Slocomb, Alabama passed away on June 12, 2021. He was 74 years old.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Maxie D. Reeder and Jewel B. Glaze.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at New Teamon Baptist Church in Slocomb with Rev. Lee Chorn and Rev. Wendell Holmes officiating. Burial will follow with Jimmy Bottoms of Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home in Hartford.

Survivors include his companion, Shawn Taylor; daughter, Michelle Reeder (Joey); and son, Glenn Reeder (Teresa), all of Slocomb; grandchildren, Alex Reeder, Brittany Reeder, and Jacob Sellers; brothers, Harry Reeder (Sheila), Larry Reeder (Carol); sister, Barbara Price (Larry); along with several nieces and nephews.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
New Teamon Baptist Church
Slocomb , AL
Funeral services provided by:
Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Homes.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.