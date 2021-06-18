Mr. Billy Max ReederMr. Billy Max Reeder of Slocomb, Alabama passed away on June 12, 2021. He was 74 years old.He was preceded in death by his parents, Maxie D. Reeder and Jewel B. Glaze.Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at New Teamon Baptist Church in Slocomb with Rev. Lee Chorn and Rev. Wendell Holmes officiating. Burial will follow with Jimmy Bottoms of Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home in Hartford.Survivors include his companion, Shawn Taylor; daughter, Michelle Reeder (Joey); and son, Glenn Reeder (Teresa), all of Slocomb; grandchildren, Alex Reeder, Brittany Reeder, and Jacob Sellers; brothers, Harry Reeder (Sheila), Larry Reeder (Carol); sister, Barbara Price (Larry); along with several nieces and nephews.