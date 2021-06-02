Bo Adkinson
Mr. Bo Adkinson, a resident of Ariton, died late Sunday morning, May 30, 2021, in a Dothan hospital. He was 63.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M., Thursday, June 3, 2021, in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor David Collins officiating. Burial will be in Universalist Cemetery, Ariton. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home.
Mr. Adkinson, son of the late Eugene Adkinson and Ella V. Beavers Adkinson, was a native and lifelong resident of Ariton. He was a retired automobile mechanic, around for many years. Mr. Adkinson was preceded in death by a sister, Patsy Jean Adkinson Godwin; two brothers, Jerry Adkinson and Donnie Adkinson.
Surviving relatives include his son, David St. Hilaire (Kayla Lemire), Dothan; four sisters, Maxine Hughes (Oneal), Ariton, Ruth Hagler, Post Oak Community, Geraldine Adams Ariton, and Diane Lewis, California; three brothers, Roger Adkinson, Dothan, Johnny Adkinson and Durl Adkinson, both of Ariton; numerous nieces and nephews.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 2, 2021.