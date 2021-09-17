Bobby Norris BraswellMr. Bobby Norris Braswell, age 86, of Pansey, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021.Born February 12, 1935 in Chester, Georgia to the late Alford Braswell and Lillie Mae Upshaw Braswell, Bobby was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Pansey. He was a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Braves. He was a truck driver for most of his life and will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William James Braswell and L. A. Braswell; and his sisters, Massie Tawzer, Velma Hale, and Minnie Lou Tindall.He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jeanette Braswell; his sons, Mike Braswell (Sara Jo) and Phillip Braswell (Paige); his daughter, Cindy Petty (Mike); his grandchildren, Ben Braswell, Joseph Braswell, Rebecca Taff, Caitlin Burgin, Zach Petty, Molly Braswell, and Sam Braswell; ten great-grandchildren; his sisters, Sally Storey, Colleen Haman, Wanda Harris, Sandra Sumner, Jean Lloyd, and Geraldine Ferrell; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with Reverend Jeff Peacock officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Pansey. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until 2 PM, prior to the service.